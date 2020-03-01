Bad Bunny "breaks it" with YHLQMDLG, his new record material

Share it:

The Puerto Rican mockery Bad Bunny fulfilled the promise and released his new album entitled "YHLQMDLG" (I do what I want) before the beginning of March, as he had announced in advance to his fans that his second material would be arriving This February.

Through his official social networks, Benito made the announcement for his followers and caused a great revolution in social networks, because many were waiting for his second album after the first one had very good acceptance from the public and a great worldwide success .

"YHLQMDLG" by Bad Bunny is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated albums of 2020 for Latinos and now finally sees the light with a very futuristic aesthetic, as well as rhythms that make you want to dance all the time and lyrics that can arrive To be very deep.

The new album has twenty songs of which two had already been released before, 'Vete' and 'Ignorantes', two songs that have been very well accepted by the public.

With the expected arrival of "YHLQMDLG" the interpreter also released your third single that bears the name 'The Hard', without neglecting that each of the songs has a video that follows the aesthetics of the album, that is, it is of a visual album.

"YHLQMDLG" has twenty songs:

If i see your mom The hard But not anymore Santa feat. Daddy Yankee I dog alone ivhiyal feat. Yaviah Used to Area What a bad feat. Ñengo flow go away Ignorant feat. Sech At your mercy Once feat. Blackberry Safaera feat. Jowell and Randy, Ñengo Flow 25/8 Is it bastard be me Post pa 'guerrial P fkn R We'll talk tomorrow feat. Duki and Pablo Chill-E

One night before the reggaeton singer had revealed the cover on the American night program "The tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and generated great expectations about the musical work, which he managed to meet according to Internet users and followers of the singer.

Bad Bunny retires from the music industry

The singer in the last of the songs of his new album ensures that he retires in nine months, but not before releasing a final album that contains his best hits, because he says that fame overwhelms him and does not let him live, confession that has saddened to his followers and they scream not to do it.