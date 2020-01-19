         'Bad Boys for Life' will continue: the fourth installment of the two rebel cops is underway

Share it:

Sony He has not even wanted to wait to know the box office numbers of 'Bad Boys for Life' during his first weekend – it is estimated that only in the United States he will knead between 60 and 70 million dollars – to launch the fourth installment of the franchise 'Two rebel cops'.

Stepping on insurance

In addition, the producer has chosen to go on insurance by having the screenwriter again Chris Bremner to take care of the script. Taking into account all the time that passed from when work began in the third part until it materialized – it also appears accredited as screenwriters Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig, but the project changed a lot since its departure – it is normal that Sony does not want to go with experiments.

At the moment it is unknown if the Belgian filmmakers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi they will repeat behind the cameras, but today they are not associated with another project. From Will Smith and Martin Lawrence nothing has been said, but nobody conceives a fourth installment without them in the cast.

For my part I believed that 'Bad Boys for Life' was aimed at being a good closure for the franchise, but the end of it left everything open for a possible return in case the reception of the public was positive and it seems that this is going To be. In addition, at the time there was already talk of two more deliveries when Carnahan was going to direct the third…

