‘Bad Boys For Life’: Two Cops Still Rebel

Imagine two young Belgian filmmakers, of Moroccan roots, who after presenting their indie thriller in 2016 Black at the Toronto Festival they see how a man approaches them after the press conference: “Hi, my name is Jerry Bruckheimer. I am a film producer. I liked your movie. I want to make one with you. Whichever. This is my card. " These two directors, still pinching themselves from Hollywood in case it was a dream, Adil El Arbi (Edegem, Belgium, 1988) and Bilall Fallah (Vilvoorde, Belgium, 1986), explain to PHOTOGRAPHS the first step that has led them to sign the third installment of Two rebel cops.

A leap of faith

“And we went to Los Angeles. We change the mussels for the hamburgers, laugh the unison the cinephile duo. At first not for Bad Boys for Life. They had another director and we had our own project, which was taking shape, and we became familiar with the Hollywood game. Until one day Bruckheimer called us and proposed to give our style and vision to this iconic franchise. ” Bilall Fallah rushes to take the floor: "Our style, which is visually, but what we decided was that it would not be us who stripped the Bruckheimer brand film and what Michael Bay contributed". Enter your partner and friend (from the film school in Brussels) Adil: “It was a unique opportunity, a roller coaster. Vacuum jump. And fall standing. "

Bay way

Fall standing and immediately do not stop moving. “Those crazy camera movements that Michael Bay made around Will Smith and Martin Lawrence; that put the camera through holes in walls … No one can improve that! ” The directors confess that they saw the previous two works of Bay (Especially Two rebel cops II, “That is our favorite. Pure kinetic dementia ”) to take that pattern and integrate it into your own way of dealing with the genre of action: “We are very fond of the ninety funky touch of Michael's two films, but more how he portrayed the light, the Miami sun. Our thrillers are urban. In them, the city, the neighborhoods, are important. We love to capture the color, its sound, its music … In fact, Bad Boys for Life it's full of music, hip-hop, electronic, reggaeton… ”

A cool couple of cops

"This is a comic", their authors say it proudly. “A buddy movie with a lot of humor, with a lot of action, violence, a cool and colorful realism… We already knew that this was not the place for the political or social message of our work in Belgium. It was time to have fun, to spend a year of filming in Miami, Mexico … The most frantic and exciting year of our lives. And the opportunity to meet two super-bands that we admire since childhood: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence ”. The two thirty European filmmakers are more excited than the Manneken Pis of the Belgian capital with cystitis: “Will and Martin did not coincide since 2003, the year of the premiere of the last of this franchise. However, it was being together on set and the magic returned. We can only say that seeing them in action has been a dream come true: they are hilarious, professional, they have aura … They were idols for us as children. Not only Will for The prince of Bel Air or Martin for his homonymous sitcom, but because in Two rebel cops they were two black agents, armed, funny and the coolest we had ever seen. ”

Friends forever

"Will and Martin want to repeat with us … And without knowing how the movie will go at the box office! That is to continue with the pressure on. We are very cuddled, really. And happy. We go with friends for life: Will, Martin, the sweet Joe Pantoliano, who also returns to the franchise. And the new signings: Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), amazing; Alexander Ludwig (the series Vikings), surprising … Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to the beginning: Let's not forget Jerry Bruckheimer. Keep trusting us. We are now negotiating with Netflix the fourth of Superdetective in Hollywood. Work with Eddie Murphy ”…