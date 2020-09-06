Bad Boys For Life directors sign with Disney +

Share it:

After the recent involvement of the directors of Captain Marvel in the homonymous Ms., among the names of filmmakers who will work on the live-action Disney+ also those of Adil El Arbi e Bilall Fallah, known to most for the recent Bad Boys For Life with Will Smith e Martin Lawrence.

The update was reported by The Direct, which reports the signing of the contract of the two directors for at least one episode, lasting about 60 minutes, even if whether or not the duo will direct other episodes was unclear. Several rumors about the collaboration between Marvel and El Arabi and Fallah had already circulated last June, but the directors had silenced them by claiming that they were simply big fans of the MCU and that there was no negotiation in progress.

“There is still nothing concrete. If we find something that we really like and that fits our style, then yes, for sure, we will try. It would be an honor to work with them, at the moment we are testing the ground “, El Arbi had declared. “We are looking for the right character and plot to follow. We hope to find a meeting point soon and to be able to work with Marvel or DC “.

Apparently the deal has been struck and, surely, the $ 424 million grossed by Bad Boys For Life has played in favor of the directorial duo. For other updates, we refer you to the latest news on the casting of Ms. Marvel and the first details on the characters that we will see in the live-action Marvel.