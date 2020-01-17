Bad Boys and Dolittle, offer action and adventures to families

Share it:

"Bad Boys for Life" and "Dolittle" promise a lot of action and family adventures, respectively, in their landing in theaters in the United States this long weekend in the country for the holiday Monday of Martin Luther King Day.

Third installment of the famous police comedy saga that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence popularized, "Bad Boys for Life" has the direction of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and presents a very Latin cast with the participation of Kate del Castillo, Paola Núñez and Nicky Jam.

"Bad Boys for Life" takes up the two famous and peculiar Miami detectives now with some doubts and ailments over time and who must face a fearsome Mexican organization.

Robert Downey Jr. presents his first work after saying goodbye to Iron Man in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) with "Dolittle", a new look at the famous veterinarian able to talk to animals.

Together with Downey Jr., the Spanish Antonio Banderas and the British Michael Sheen are their most prominent actors in a cast that, in its dubbing part and lending its voice to animals, also includes stars like Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer or Emma Thompson.

In this film aimed at the family audience, directed by Stephen Gaghan ("Syriana", 2005), Dr. Dolittle, after years imprisoned in his mansion-zoo due to the death of his wife, launches a new adventure accompanied by a group of intrepid animals.

"Dolittle" promise a lot of action and family adventures. Photo: EFE



Apart from these two premieres, another important point to look at this long weekend is the performance of the films that were nominated last Monday for the Oscars.

For example, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" and "Joker", with ten and eleven nominations, respectively, are two examples of films that have already had a very extensive tour in theaters of the United States but that are expected to experience a new rise these days after becoming two of the top contenders for the Hollywood Academy awards.