Bad Boys 4 Already In Production

Although we had 17 years, which is said soon, without hearing of a third installment of 'Bad Boys', now in a matter of days they confirm that after the newly released'Bad Boys for Life'We will have another one that is already underway. Come on, to keep watching Martin Lawrence and Will Smith together in action they will not have to spend almost another twenty years.

Why its producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, He is already working on 'Bad Boys 4'. Or at least he has revealed it to The Hollywood Reporter.

The third installment of 'Bad boys' has been a complete blockbuster. In its first weekend of release the story directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi It has become number one at the box office. This good data will have made Sony see that the detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey They are not old fashioned. However, we do not know if a new installment so often will call back to an audience that was looking for nostalgia and believed it was a closing movie of a story. Even so, the study seems to have seen it clearly and already has Chris Bremner, who co-wrote 'Bad Boys for Life' with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, ready to write the fourth round. Obviously, although it has not been confirmed, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are expected to return, again. We will continue to inform you of this project about which no estimated release date or synopsis or anything is known.