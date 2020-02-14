 Bad Batch stars in the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars trailer

Share it:

The animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is a few weeks after his return at Disney + and at the doors of the premiere of the new chapters, we get a new trailer that focuses its attention on the Bad Batch, the group of clones that will be the protagonists of the first episodes of the season.

In the video, the Jedi reveal that the Clone Wars are going very badly for the Republic. The separatists are winning, and the Jedi urgently need to change the course of the war. That's when the Clone Force 99 squad, also known as Bad Batch, comes into play. As explained in the trailer, these clones are considered "defective." However, they have "desirable mutations" that make them even more formidable in battle.

This seventh season, which comes years later than I should, is Lucasfilm's way of fixing the abrupt cancellation that the animation had a few years ago, as a result of Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. Its premiere at Disney + will occur on next friday 21, and the new episodes will arrive on the platform weekly.