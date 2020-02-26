Back to the future 'will not have any sequel

Share it:

Hollywood producer Bob gale went with Robert Zemeckis the creator of the saga of 'Back to the future'. That was his great work that has remained and will remain as a legacy of film history. The saga was a great success and continues to add fans year after year. And it seems that it is already closed and will never open. Gale never gave up control of the franchise nor does he intend to do so.

On numerous occasions he has been approached within Hollywood to give up the rights, especially given the longing for the remakes and sequels that the industry currently suffers. However, the producer will never give them up. This has been assured in a recent conversation with BBC News, where he made his position quite clear.

"Well, you don't give up your children to prostitution. It would be something wrong to do. We put 'End' at the end of the third part … Also, Michael J. Fox is not in a position to make a movie and nobody wants to see Marty McFly with Parkinson, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it's supposed to be a continuation. "

Both Bob Gale and Zemeckis, the director of the saga, actually had written in their contracts that a new installment would have to be specifically approved by them. But it seems that it has remained as something of the past, and Gale will maintain its integrity with its product.

It may also be that the saga returns to the present after the viral video in which Tom holland Y Robert Downey Jr. in the roles of Marty and Doc. In any case, despite the desire of many to know what will have happened to the two friends in the future, the saga will be closed.

Currently Hollywood remains in a constant look towards the past wanting to bring stories from other decades. Such is the case of 'Home alone' or 'Honey I have shrunk the children' to mention a few examples. Nor should we forget the Disney remakes of all their classics in real action, which are giving such good results at the box office.