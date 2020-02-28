Back to the Future: Tom Holland confirms that there have been talks for the remake

Share it:

A few days ago, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland starred in the mythical film of Return to the future Thanks to an original deepfake. And the thing was there. However, now it seems that it was not so coincidental. And according to the actor who plays Spider-Man at UCM, there have been talks for a remake of the classic. In addition, it has also referred to the aforementioned deepfake. Will both facts be related?

In any case, Holland has revealed the news during an interview with BBC Radio 1. This is exactly what he said: "I would be lying if I said there were no conversations in the past about doing some kind of remake, but that movie is the most perfect movie, or one of the most perfect, one that could never be improved. That said, yes [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could film that scene that we remade for fun – I could pay it because it has a lot of money – I would do it. ".

Unfortunately, as you can see, if one day it ends up happening, it is not something they are really working on now. In addition, Holland is very clear when he assures that the original film is second to none. Anyway, seeing the great role he and Downey played in the deepfake, it would not be surprising if those conversations could be resumed. It may even be that Holland is feeling the situation from the shadows.

On the other hand, and if only as a curiosity, Holland was already linked to a restart in the past. Specifically, from another classic film of the eighties: Ferris Bueller's Day Off, in 2018, when the filmmaker Edgar Wright claimed to be working on an updated version. However, it ended up being an April Fool Day joke. Somehow, it's like a destination that has never been fulfilled for Holland.

What do you think of the deepfake? Would you like it to end up becoming something more "serious"?

