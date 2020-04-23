Back to the Future Screenwriter Responds to One of the Most Infamous Screen Holes

Share it:

These days a list has been circulating on Twitter in which some users were sharing their five perfect movies. Director James Gunn mentioned Return to the future Although he pointed out that it may not be entirely perfect because of a script hole that has been the subject of debate for decades.

In the movie Marty McFly travels back in time and does what he can to make his parents meet and fall in love, all while interacting with them under the pseudonym Calvin Klein, which has been considered a major flaw for years by fans. .

If Marty's parents knew Calvin Klein, how come none of them realized that their son is exactly identical to that young man they met in high school when they were 17?

Maybe they do remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to present day 1985, it could have been years since his parents would have perhaps originally noted the uncanny resemblance between their son and that kid from high school 20 years previous. #perfectmovie https://t.co/5S2q2rEtUU – chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 22, 2020

Chris Pratt was replying to James Gunn's message, pointing out that many years have passed to remember someone they met in their early teens. It is the same argument that the screenwriter of the film, Bob Gale, uses to try to close this debate.

"Keep in mind that George and Lorraine only know Martin / Calvin for six days when they are 17 and they don't even see him each and every one of those six days. So many years later, you may still remember that interesting boy who brought you together on your first date."he aimed."But I ask anyone to try to go back to their high school days and ask themselves how well they remember any boy who might have been in the same center even for a semester. Or someone who you only met once. If you don't have a photographic reference, 25 years later, you may find it difficult to put the pieces together"

It may be a somewhat basic explanation, but it certainly has logic and few people can remember the hundreds of faces that constantly pass before their eyes during the years of high school. There are those who could argue that we would at least remember the person who introduced us to the love of our lives and we assume that precisely for this reason this debate will never end.