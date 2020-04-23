         'Back to the Future' is perfect! The film writer closes 35 years of debate on an alleged failure

Share it:

35 years after its premiere, a revived debate on Twitter closes in the last few hours after the controversy generated about the trend of the lists of five perfect movies. The alleged script failure from 'Back to the Future' has gone down in history. Or not.

Plugging holes

Bob Gale has settled a controversy that has been going on for more than three decades among the followers of the film. And I say followers because I imagine that there will have been no one in the history of mankind who did not like the movie.

The debate over an apparent plot hole in Robert Zemeckis' film was recently rekindled amid the popular social media trend with the "5 Perfect Movies" movement. Until Gale has said "here we have come". James Gunn argued through Twitter: "A perfect movie It doesn't have to be one of your favorite movies, nor does it have to be a great movie. A perfect film is one that has no obvious mistakes, be they aesthetic or structural. It has no flaws. "

Gunn referred to the movie, wondering why Marty's parents don't remember Marty, although he also defended it as a perfect film because there are reasons why that detail could be maintained.

Bob Gale, the screenwriter for the film, settled the debate once and for all: "Keep in mind that George and Lorraine they only knew Marty / Calvin for eight days when they were 17 years old. So, many years later, they may not remember what that boy who met them on their first date was like. "

"I would ask anyone to think about your own school days High school and wonder how they remember a kid who might have been at their school, even for a semester. Or someone you only dated once. If you don't have a photographic reference, after 25 years, you would probably have a fuzzy memory. "

Gale concludes his explanation: "So Lorraine and George might well think of how funny it would have been if they met someone named Calvin Klein, and even if they thought that their son at 16 or 17 had some resemblance to him, it would not be a big problem. I'd bet most of us could look through our high school yearbooks and find pictures of our teenage classmates who bear some resemblance to our children. "