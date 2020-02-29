'Back to the future' has first images of his musical

Share it:

They have not needed remakes or sequels so that the classic of the eighties remains as alive as ever. Robert Zemeckis marked history with his'Return to the future'and although the years and decades pass it is a classic that does not expire even though its special effects have lagged far behind in comparison to what we now have. But although the cinema has not dared to play this consecrated work, the theater will. And is preparing a musical that makes us relive such a mythical story.

We will see Doc and Marty again at 'Back to the Future: The Musical', a work created by the winner Glen ballard who has had the help of himself Robert Zemeckis, and also of Bob gale Y Alan Silvestri Directed by John Rando ('Urinetown the Musical', 'On the Town'), the musical devised by Ballard will include songs associated with the Zemeckis classic such as' The Power of Love ',' Johnny B Goode ',' Earth Angel 'or' Back in Time ', but also a good collection of new songs.

Theatrical production premiered at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England, the past February 20th 2020 for a few lucky ones and then will be transferred to the London West End. And as most of us are not in the United Kingdom, we leave you here a few images of how this return of 'Back to the Future' was, where Olly Dobson, familiar face of today's young British theater, embodies Marty McFly





