Back Button Attachment PS4: record view for the trailer, passed Fortnite

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago the announcement trailer of the Back Button Attachment for PlayStation 4 arrived, a surprise that adds two buttons on the back of the DualShock 4 in a simple and fast way. A few hours after the debut of the movie on YouTube we can already speak of success for the particular gadget.

The number of views of the trailer has in fact exceeded 3.3 million, even reaching the famous video of the Fortnite X Star Wars crossover event that attracted everyone's attention last Saturday, since an unpublished video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems therefore that there are many who want a similar accessory to be mounted on their controller, so as to always have two handy additional buttons available that make the peripheral very similar to those much more expensive and not within everyone's reach.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the Back Button Attachment will be compatible with all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles and will arrive in Italy on February 14, 2020 at the price of 39.99 euros.

Did you know that it was Death Stranding that won the Game of the Year 2019 title on the PlayStation Blog?