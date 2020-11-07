Back Arrow: the new anime from the director of Code Geass has a release date

Code Geass is a much loved series all over the world, also in Italy thanks to the distribution of the franchise under the Dynit label and later also of Netflix. However, the director is about to return with a new original series, Back Arrow, which promises to be ambitious and very promising.

Initially announced last December, Back Arrow was not heard of until March, when the director Goro Taniguchi presented the first trailer of the anime. After several months of silence, the new project has returned to be talked about as the staff behind the project confirmed the debut of the anime for the next January 2021. Furthermore, it was reiterated that the television series will last for two cour, that is for no less than 22 episodes.

The staff is all exceptional: alongside the director of Code Geass they accompany him Kasuki Nakashima to the script (Kill la Kill, Promare), Shinobu Ohtaka to the original character design (the author of Magi), while Toshiyuki Anno as director-head of animations. Closes the staff Kohei Tanaka, composer of ONE PIECE. The synopsis of the story follows:

“The setting takes place in a world surrounded by walls idolized as a divinity. The story is about a man named Back Arrow, coming from outside the walls, who nevertheless has lost his memories.”

And you, instead, are you interested in this series? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.