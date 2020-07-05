Back 4 Blood: first artwork for the new game from the creators of Left 4 Dead

Share it:

More than a year has passed since the announcement of Back 4 Blood, the new game of Turtle Rock Studios, software house responsible for titles such as Left 4 Dead and Evolve, but only now can we finally take a look at its appearance.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Californian studio published an artwork that depicts Hope, a heavily fortified camp by its inhabitants to defend themselves against zombies. For the uninitiated, Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first person shooter based on the undead, a sort of throwback for Turtle Rock Studios, which gained success thanks above all to Left 4 Dead (a series also referred to in the title of the new project). Not surprisingly, on the occasion of the announcement, co-founder and design director Chris Ahston declared: "We have the opportunity to return to a genre born in our studio with over ten years of experience on the shoulders, as well as many ideas on zombies that have come to mind in the meantime ".

Back 4 Blood is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and should also include one PvP component. At the moment it appears to be expected for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but it does not have a launch window. Given the historical period in which we find ourselves, we would not be surprised at all if it were also confirmed on the next generation platforms, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.