Bach: "It was considered to cancel the Games, but from the beginning it was something that the IOC did not support"

March 25, 2020
Edie Perez
Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), explained after announcing the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that "the postponement will require sacrifices and commitments from all those involved. "

"Of course it was considered to cancel them, but from the beginning it was something that the IOC did not support"Bach explained. "Our goal is to organize the Games and turn the dreams of the athletes into reality," he explained during the press conference in which he explained the reasons behind the expansion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC, together with the Japanese government, finally yielded to pressure from international committees and finally announced the postponement of the Games on Tuesday, claiming that they will not be delayed more than the summer of 2021.

