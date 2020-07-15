Babylon's Fall, what happened to it? Platinum Games cheers up the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The curators of the official social profiles of Babylon's Fall put an end to a long media fast to offer important updates on the development of the ambitious GDR action of Platinum Games and Square Enix.

With an open letter addressed to all fans of fantasy adventures imbued with soulslike elements, the guys from Platinum Games explain that "While we hope to reveal more about our game this summer, we can confirm that Babylon's Fall is progressing well, our team is working safely from home.".

After confirming the use of Smart Working to continue the development of Babylon's Fall in these months dominated by the Coronavirus emergency, the message specifies that "Square Enix and PlatinumGames are committed to offering an exhilarating gaming experience, we are really looking forward to showing you much more about Babylon's Fall as soon as possible".

Waiting to re-immerse ourselves in the atmospheres action RPG of this ambitious intellectual property destined to make its debut on PC and PlayStation 4 in an unspecified time window, we advise you to deepen your knowledge of the game system and the narrative canvas of the latest work of Platinum Games with our special on Babylon's Fall between fantasy and wild action.