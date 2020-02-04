Babylon's Fall: the new gameplay video shows a devastating combo

Share it:

After celebrating 2020 with a new artwork of Babylon's Fall, the authors of Platinum Games re-project us in the fantasy dimension of their next role-playing action to give us the opportunity to admire a short piece of gameplay focused on the goodness of the combat system.

In the seven seconds that make up this new game video posted on Twitter (find the chirping at the bottom of the news), the Osaka software house captures one of the numerous combos that our protagonist will be able to evolve advancing in the main campaign of this veined title of soulslike elements.

The setting chosen by Platinum Games to capture this Babylon's Fall mini-clip is the same as the background for the latest images, with the gigantic hall of a castle populated by humanoid creatures and enemies, however ferocious.

In order to survive this host of opponents, our alter-ego will have to appeal to all his courage to explore the more secret areas of the map and succeeding in doing so, ad acquire skills and equipment items necessary to progress in the adventure.

The launch date of the latest IP of PlatinumGames has not yet been announced, although everything suggests that we will have to wait until the second half of 2020 before immersing ourselves in its action soulslike atmospheres on PC and PS4. In the meantime, we invite you to read our special on Babylon's Fall between fantasy and wild action.