Babylon's Fall, news for NieR and big changes: the 2020 of Square Enix and Platinum

As per tradition, the editorial staff of Famitsu, a well-known Japanese magazine, took advantage of the end of the year to interview multiple personalities of the gaming industry, who shared some advances on their projects for the 2020.

Among the latter, there are several exponents of Square Enix. Particularly interesting is the declaration issued by Yosuke Saito, which to the microphones of Famitsu has confirmed that over the next year the Babylon's Fall promotional campaign. But not only that: Saito revealed that "Several things and unannounced titles are being worked on simultaneously tenth anniversary of NieR"In inviting the public to eagerly await news, he said these plans will be announced."at the right moment". Still within Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida instead stressed the relevance of 2020 as "With the new hardware announced, it will be the beginning of a new generation for the gaming industry".

The editorial staff of Famitsu he also had the opportunity to exchange some lines with different exponents of Platinum Games, among which Hideki Kamiya. If to the microphones of NicoNico the latter had promised "interesting news in 2020", interacting with the editorial staff of the Japanese magazine, the author reiterated: "2020 will absolutely be a year of change for Platinum, but it's super secret, so I can't say anything". What will the talented software house have in store for next year? Looking forward to learn more, we remember that the team recently shared the first details on the gameplay of Babylon's Fall.