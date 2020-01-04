Baby Yoda's coloring book is completely free and now available

Share it:

Baby Yoda is already an icon of pop culture. Since this endearing creature made its first appearance at the beginning of The Mandalorian, has managed to conquer the hearts of all Star Wars fans.

Although Disney has not yet launched the wave of merchandising of this little baby Yoda, today a digital coloring book that is available so has come to light totally free.

This coloring book has been created by the artist Martin Gee in collaboration with the web Vulture. You can download and print from this link and thus spend some time until the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian.

This charming book comes just in time for the Magi to pay a little visit to the nearest printer and prepare the most creative and original entertainment for the little ones in the house.

The Mandalorian will premiere its second season at Disney + in the fall of this year.