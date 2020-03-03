Baby Yoda sneaks into Star Wars Battlefront 2 with this mod

Share it:

Opting for the PC version of the games can be a great idea. And not only to improve the technical quality of the titles. Without going any further, sometimes it also allows you to enjoy mods that are completely impossible in the console (at least for now).

The most recent example is found in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017). Basically, because a modder has published a patch that allows us to turn the protagonist into the cute Baby Yoda. Are you going to protect it? Or better to destroy it? That is already in your hands. You can see the result of this creation below.

As usual in these cases, the user Nanobuds has shared his creation through Nexus Mods (us via Comicbook). In addition, by transforming BB-8 into Baby Yoda and giving it its floating vehicle to get closer, the mod is the most reliable way to enjoy the character in a video game right now. Although it has some small "paste", as we will see below.

The creator of the mod explains it: "I started this as a joke mod, but it ended up being pretty good. It looks weird on the interface. There is nothing I can do about it. I can't change the animations so that BB8's arm or cable disappears. However, everything is fine in the game. ".

On the other hand, it is important to mention that this mod should not be confused with the one that arrived in the past. In fact it is the same, only updated and completely improved. The reason? In the past, the character presented the appearance of Baby Yoda, but had the skills of BB-8 and the sound effects of the droid.

Now, we can say that this new Baby Yoda uses custom sound effects to offer a much more complete final result. What do you think of the mod? Tell us your impressions. We will be happy to read you.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter / Nexus Mods