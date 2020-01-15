Baby Yoda: Primark launches character clothes

Share it:

'The Mandalorian' has been, without a doubt, one of the revelation series of 2019. Although it was released in November, and is not yet available in most countries, the first real action series of the Star Wars universe has fallen in love to everyone, both fans and haters of the saga. And who has been the architect of it? Neither more nor less than the smallest creature in the show, whom we all know as Baby Yoda.

This mini version of the legendary Jedi master starred in a multitude of memes at the end of last year, and his merchandising is almost sold out in presales. But for those who can't wait, the Primark clothing chain has decided to launch a series of shirts based on the popular character.

Primark

The shirts are officially in the Primark stores in Europe since December 26. It is not the first time that Primark has partnered with a recognized brand to launch exclusive products. For years, Primark launches exclusive Harry Potter content and, this past year, and on the occasion of the premiere of the third season, it also released a collection based on 'Stranger Things', the popular Netflix series, which premieres fourth season this 2020. Even from 'Friends'!

Star Wars or Baby Yoda fans? This is your chance to do with them. And fast they fly!