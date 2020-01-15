Entertainment

Baby Yoda: Primark launches character clothes

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'The Mandalorian' has been, without a doubt, one of the revelation series of 2019. Although it was released in November, and is not yet available in most countries, the first real action series of the Star Wars universe has fallen in love to everyone, both fans and haters of the saga. And who has been the architect of it? Neither more nor less than the smallest creature in the show, whom we all know as Baby Yoda.

This mini version of the legendary Jedi master starred in a multitude of memes at the end of last year, and his merchandising is almost sold out in presales. But for those who can't wait, the Primark clothing chain has decided to launch a series of shirts based on the popular character.

Baby Yoda Primark

Primark

The shirts are officially in the Primark stores in Europe since December 26. It is not the first time that Primark has partnered with a recognized brand to launch exclusive products. For years, Primark launches exclusive Harry Potter content and, this past year, and on the occasion of the premiere of the third season, it also released a collection based on 'Stranger Things', the popular Netflix series, which premieres fourth season this 2020. Even from 'Friends'!

READ:  Stardew Valley will arrive at Tesla vehicles this Christmas

Baby Yoda Primark

Primark

Star Wars or Baby Yoda fans? This is your chance to do with them. And fast they fly!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.