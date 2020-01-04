Baby Yoda made Gina Carano faint twice

Share it:

As much as we strive to talk about canon and study every detail, force, as a fictional and invented element, has all the variants we want to imagine. We can say, based on repetitions, that the Jedi can make someone fly backwards, lift things, convince the weak-minded of simple ideas and, according to the new trilogy, exercise their presence at a distance. The Sith, meanwhile, electrocute with their hands and, rather than push people back. they tend to strangle with the invisible arm of force.

Although lightning does not come out of his hands, when in episode 7 of 'The Mandalorian', Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) take a pulse, we could peek into the dark abyss of Baby Yoda when he tries to drown the soldier. As a baby of only 50 years, the truth is that it is natural that the child does not decide the path of strength. Also, unless there are surprises he has no teacher in sight that can redirect its powers can you imagine a mature King training a teenage Yoda? This we can only dream of, although there we leave the idea for a future trilogy that we would like to see. The important is that Gina Carano commented on Twitter how it was to shoot this scene in which we see the dark side of the most cute character of today.

I'm going to tell you something to make it between us. I passed out twice shooting that scene. So … it was great. The drowning force of the little one is no joke.

One of the things that Baby Yoda fans have most appreciated is that this fact as a puppet and not through CGI. That is, it is closer to the Yoda of the original trilogy and not to those of the prequels. However, although Yoda physically exists on the set, it is clear that Gina Carano is joking. Is that or Disney should expect a lawsuit to drown its actors to achieve more realistic special effects. Just in case, no one messes with Baby Yoda, at least until 'The Mandalorian' premieres in Spain.