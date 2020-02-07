Baby Yoda is the best-selling Funko in history

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the first moment we knew that Baby Yoda was going to be a machine selling figures, stuffed animals and almost anything that had its shape or carried its face. This is now demonstrated that Funko has confirmed that the character seen in The Mandalorian It is the most sold figure in the history of the manufacturer.

There are a couple of curiosities here. First: the tweet with which the company announced this impressive achievement has been erased and they have given no reason to do so. And second: the figure in question is not yet for sale. If it is really the best seller, it is something you have achieved with reservations.

Funko has official figures of literally hundreds of licenses of popular culture. They have thousands of icons of sports, movies, television, video games, comics, celebrities and almost anything that can become a small stubborn figure. Even so, Disney's baby has swept them all away.

At the time Disney calculated that they were going to lose (actually stop winning) a few million dollars for not having enough merchandising of Baby Yoda to meet the demand they would undoubtedly have during Christmas.

We also wonder how many units will have been sold from the full-size Baby Yoda that Sideshow presented recently and is priced at about $ 350, which is not necessarily expensive if we take into account the level of detail of the recreation.

The legend of this creature will continue to grow in the second season, dated to October. It may be there where we discover that it has a name, because the internet has decided that it is called Baby Yoda and in the series it is known as The Child, so it has not yet been formally "baptized."

Source.