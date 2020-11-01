Baby Yoda becomes a gorgeous Halloween pumpkin in Disney’s video

Baby Yoda is back just in time to celebrate Halloween as it should. After releasing the sensational first installment of The Mandalorian 2, Disney then decided to win fans over with a themed pumpkin.

In the image spread on social networks we can appreciate a real one sculpture made from the typical orange vegetable. The upper and lower parts serve to represent the technological cradle that the Child uses to move in the wake of Din Djarin, while in the center we find the little creature in all its glory.

By scrolling you can also follow a video that shows us, at increased speed, how the work was done. With a little effort and some nice squash to sacrifice they could all do it … or at least that’s what fans are hoping for, who will surely have rushed to the nearest supermarket to try and grab the largest cucurbit available.

Already in the first episode we were able to notice many close-ups of the Child. While we haven’t seen him in action this time around using the Force, it seems the writers have understood the importance of a much-loved character and is likely to play an even greater role in the upcoming installments, even considering the plot of the second season. will revolve around the attempt to return it to its species.

We also got to know a giant Kryat dragon. Not very friendly, unlike Baby Yoda.