General News

 Babu Frik originally died in Star Wars: Skywalker's rise

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The least controversial movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" added a new creature to the already extensive Star Wars universe. A new character that without having many scenes in that Episode IX, his role is key within the plot of the film. Is about Babu Frik, the droid reprogramming Anzellan who got into the head of C-3PO.

The new issue of Empire magazine includes a conversation they were able to have with the people in charge of bringing this character to life in the film, and who are the creative supervisor of creature effects. Neal Scanlan, the conceptual artist Ivan Manzella and the actress Shirley Henderson who gave him voice in original version, to know the full story of Frik.

Let's remember that after that reprogramming, and having our protagonists quickly flee the planet Kijimi, we never see Babu saved in the final battle of the ships. Zorii Bliss joins that battle against the First Order, and in a plane of the ship's cabin, Babu suddenly appears with his characteristic "Heyhey!". Apparently, that was not the original plan, because J.J. Abrams was to kill the character.

READ:   Two images of Woman Woman 1984 and Gadot advances a new Diana

Nothing is certain, but these three workers who gave life to the character, each in their corresponding department, understood that the character died, and that it was producer Steven Spielberg who proposed that Babu stay alive.

It could be a rumor, but I think J.J. screened the film for Steven Spielberg, and at the end Spielberg said: ‘What happened to Babu?’. Everyone thought: ‘Oh God, what happened to Babu?’.

It turns out that even Henderson, Babu's voice, also understood that the character died, so he was shocked when he makes his return at the end of the movie. Likewise, the conceptual artist Manzella understood that it would be like this.

I think he was originally going to die, I think it was shot, ”Ivan Manzella explains. When the planet (Kijimi) exploded, he was on it.

We shot other sequences, ”says Scanlan. The guys from (visual effects company) ILM found a (shape), took Babu out and put him in Zorii's ship at the end.

Via information | Empire

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.