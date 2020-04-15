 Babu Frik originally died in Star Wars: Skywalker's rise

Share it:

The least controversial movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" added a new creature to the already extensive Star Wars universe. A new character that without having many scenes in that Episode IX, his role is key within the plot of the film. Is about Babu Frik, the droid reprogramming Anzellan who got into the head of C-3PO.

The new issue of Empire magazine includes a conversation they were able to have with the people in charge of bringing this character to life in the film, and who are the creative supervisor of creature effects. Neal Scanlan, the conceptual artist Ivan Manzella and the actress Shirley Henderson who gave him voice in original version, to know the full story of Frik.

Let's remember that after that reprogramming, and having our protagonists quickly flee the planet Kijimi, we never see Babu saved in the final battle of the ships. Zorii Bliss joins that battle against the First Order, and in a plane of the ship's cabin, Babu suddenly appears with his characteristic "Heyhey!". Apparently, that was not the original plan, because J.J. Abrams was to kill the character.

Nothing is certain, but these three workers who gave life to the character, each in their corresponding department, understood that the character died, and that it was producer Steven Spielberg who proposed that Babu stay alive.

It could be a rumor, but I think J.J. screened the film for Steven Spielberg, and at the end Spielberg said: ‘What happened to Babu?’. Everyone thought: ‘Oh God, what happened to Babu?’.

It turns out that even Henderson, Babu's voice, also understood that the character died, so he was shocked when he makes his return at the end of the movie. Likewise, the conceptual artist Manzella understood that it would be like this.

I think he was originally going to die, I think it was shot, ”Ivan Manzella explains. When the planet (Kijimi) exploded, he was on it.

We shot other sequences, ”says Scanlan. The guys from (visual effects company) ILM found a (shape), took Babu out and put him in Zorii's ship at the end.

