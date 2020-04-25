TV Shows

Babo ridicules Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

April 25, 2020
Edie Perez
Juan de Dios Pantoja apparently continues to talk about it and this time it was not for the Internet users, but for the same leader of Cartel de Santa, it is Babo, who very upset did a live show to make it clear to everyone that he does not know the jukilop.

It turns out that Babo was tagged in some publications, related to the fight between Lizbeth Rodríguez and Juan de Dios Pantoja, where the main victim was Kimberly Loaiza herself, so the singer decided to send a forceful message to JD Pantoja.

And is that Babo said he does not want to be involved in child scandals, arguing that the jukilop are children, he also asked Internet users not to label him in that type of publication, since he does not know either Kimberly Loaiza or Juan of God Pantoja.

HERE YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO

Recall that the dispute between Juan and Lizbeth has not calmed down, since there is not a day when their names have been trending on Twitter, where the battles between youtubers have occurred, who claim to tell the truth, but in the end the Internet users have the last word.

On the other hand, many have wondered how Kimberly is, who has not interacted with her fans much after the problem, making it clear that she was hurt, since she also confronted Lizbeth through networks and branded her as a woman who he just wants to ruin his family.

.

