Babo makes fun of the performance "A rapist in your way"?

Babo, vocalist of the Santa Cartel, shared a video in which they parody the perfomance "A rapist in your way" with fragments of several video clips of his group.

This theme has been heard in various parts of the world, after the feminist collective "Lastesis" presented it at the Plaza de Armas in Santiago de Chile to denounce violence against women.

The remix version of the theme “A rapist in your path” circulates on social networks, which was taken up by one of the singer's fans and mounted fragments of music videos of the Santa Cartel, to simulate that Babo is singing it in the middle of girls lush.

The singer shared the parody on his Instagram account, and explained that the recording was sent via WhatsApp.

Some of his fans commented that it was inappropriate to share such videos, and others applauded the ingenuity and even asked him where they could download it.

“I earned you Babo JAJAJAJA (sic)”; “Jajajajajajja pray if you blew it away (sic)”; “They got what they wanted, that we all hear their voice 👏🏻 (sic)”; “No babooooo☹️💔”:

