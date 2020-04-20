Babo leaves the rap of Cartel de Santa to venture into corridos

Share it:

Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, mostly known as Babo, went viral on social networks by sharing a video in which he appears very concentrated preparing a marijuana cigar listening to the theme "The school I never liked" by Adriel Favela.

The singer put aside his well-known rap to venture into corridos: "Me too. Here I am rolando el gallo", Babo shared in the description of the video uploaded to his official Instagram account.

When the theme says, "I never liked school," he replies, "Neither did I," as he holds up a large jar full of marijuana from which he chooses which one to use and continues to talk about each part of the lyrics.

So far the video has managed to reach more than two and a half million views, thus making it one of the favorite publications of its followers, in addition to obtaining more than 500,000 likes.

During this quarantine, the rapper has used his official Instagram account to keep in touch with his followers, constantly sending greetings to those who follow him and listen to his songs.

Babo fans stated that they never believed they would see such a video of their favorite singer, however, he, in the style of Snoop Dog, surprised them when listening to this type of music, which has also caused great controversy for several years.