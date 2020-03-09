Azur Lane returns after three months of stop: "We are ready, a recap is expected before the final"

Share it:

The official site of Azur Lane, the anime taken from CHN Bilibili, recently shared a preview of the penultimate episode of the first season, scheduled for the March 13, 2020. The airing of the series had been suspended three months ago, due to problems related to the quality of the animations.

The study has repeatedly apologized on social profiles, stating that the hiatus period was necessary to make improvements anime. The first 10 episodes were regularly broadcast between October and December 2019 while the last two, scheduled for December 19 and 26, were respectively postponed to 13 and 20 March 2020.

The Japanese public will be able to refresh their memory by watching the new reruns, broadcast on GYAO! and Abema Tv until March 17th. The anime was generally well received by the audience, but the production of a second season has not yet been confirmed.

Azur Lane is an anime by Studio Bibury, directed by the director Tensho (also known as Motoki Tanaka) and written by Jin Haganeya. The high expectations of the series even convinced Funimation to purchase licenses to distribute it in the West.

And what do you think of it? Are you following this series?