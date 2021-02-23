Azur Lane: Kashino’s huge erotic mousepad is a hit

During a special event held on February 22 in Japan for the multimedia franchise of Azur Lane, specifically focused on new products, it was revealed that the huge character-based erotic mousepad Kashino reached a figure of 1,893 units sold. This product stood out for having measures of 600 mm long, 480 mm wide and 100 mm high, as well as a price of 49,500 yen (approximately $ 475), equivalent to the price of a PlayStation 5 in Japan.





The company behind the franchise admitted that they hoped users and fans would not take the product seriously, and they estimated a total sales of only between 100 and 200 units. This means that the end result was 19 times greater, and the production team was unable to hide their surprise about it.

About Azur Lane

The original game was developed by Shanghai Manjuu Y Xiamen Yongshi, and released for iOS and Android devices in 2017. Subsequently, Azur Lane: Crosswave was released for PC via Steam in February 2020, and a release for the console Nintendo Switch in Japan it was held on September 17.

The original installment has inspired numerous manga and light novel adaptations, as well as a twelve-episode anime adaptation, produced by the studios. Bibury Animation Studios, under the direction of Tensho and scripts written by Jin Haganeya, released in October 2019. The animated adaptation of the spin-off manga is currently being broadcast. Azur Lane: Bisoku Zenshin!, by the studies Yostar Pictures.

Source: Oricon News

