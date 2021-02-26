Azur Lane: Kashino’s erotic mousepad in trouble after high sales

While the character-based erotic mousepad Kashino of the multimedia franchise of Azur Lane garnered incredible sales that far exceeded production expectations, the extreme popularity has also caused concern for the chief marketing officer of Yostar Games, as it revealed that there is not enough material to produce the products, especially the silicone that is used to shape the huge breasts recreated in life size.

Kashino’s sexy mousepad was revealed during the virtual event Air Comiket, and is a collectible made of a special material that exhibits unmatched softness and firmness, priced at 49,500 yen (about $ 475), a price that rivals that of a PlayStation 5 in Japan.

The pre-orders were opened on December 31 and closed at the end of January January, and to the surprise of the production, which admitted that they expected to sell between 100 and 200 units, the number of reservations amounted to 1,893. The above means that sales were 19 times higher than expected, and although that translates into a lot of money, it is also required to order much more material than was scheduled.

Income of approximately 93,703,500 yen (about $ 905 thousand) was earned and while such success is desirable for any business, the increase in demand also required an increase in material, leading to the marketing director of Yostar Games, Dai Miwaki, to reveal that are having trouble acquiring enough silicone for the manufacturing of the products. Despite this, he apologized for possible product shipping delays and assured buyers that all purchases will be delivered without question.

About Azur Lane

The original game was developed by Shanghai Manjuu Y Xiamen Yongshi, and released for iOS and Android devices in 2017. Subsequently, Azur Lane: Crosswave was released for PC via Steam in February 2020, and a release for the console Nintendo Switch in Japan it was held on September 17.

The original installment has inspired numerous manga and light novel adaptations, as well as a twelve-episode anime adaptation, produced by the studios. Bibury Animation Studios, under the direction of Tensho and scripts written by Jin Haganeya, released in October 2019. The animated adaptation of the spin-off manga is currently being broadcast. Azur Lane: Bisoku Zenshin!, by the studies Yostar Pictures.

Source: SoraNews24

©2017 Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©2017 Manjuu Co.,Ltd. & Yongshi Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.