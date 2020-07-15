Azur Lane: Explosive HaneAme in this St Louis cosplay not recommended for the faint hearted

Share it:

Azur Lane is a scrolling shooter video game born in China in 2017. It was released in May but was also launched in Japan a few months later, in September of the same year. In the land of the rising sun, video games became an absolute phenomenon that inspired manga and anime on the world of Azur Lane.

Unfortunately, the Azur Lane anime has not had much positive feedback, however the brand born from the mind of the Chinese studio CHN: Bilibili has continued to fascinate fans of the game. In fact, the popularity of the brand is such that it has suffered only a small part of the failure of the animated product, continuing to incite the fandom to create different cosplay.

The model HaneAme, based on a fan art, has created a explosive St. Louis cosplay. The bombastic girl was shot by a fan with a silver evening dress look as she got off a McLaren P1. The cosplayer, on the other hand, presented us with her highly erotic photo set and not recommended for the faint hearted, as you can see below. The dress barely contains the shapes while the girl descends from a Camaro. HaneAme he does not fail to point out all the details of his dress, even if in some photos they will hardly be noticed with attention. Fans of Azur Lane will definitely go into jujube broth for this performance.