Entertainment

Azur Lane: Explosive HaneAme in this St Louis cosplay not recommended for the faint hearted

July 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Azur Lane is a scrolling shooter video game born in China in 2017. It was released in May but was also launched in Japan a few months later, in September of the same year. In the land of the rising sun, video games became an absolute phenomenon that inspired manga and anime on the world of Azur Lane.

Unfortunately, the Azur Lane anime has not had much positive feedback, however the brand born from the mind of the Chinese studio CHN: Bilibili has continued to fascinate fans of the game. In fact, the popularity of the brand is such that it has suffered only a small part of the failure of the animated product, continuing to incite the fandom to create different cosplay.

The model HaneAme, based on a fan art, has created a explosive St. Louis cosplay. The bombastic girl was shot by a fan with a silver evening dress look as she got off a McLaren P1. The cosplayer, on the other hand, presented us with her highly erotic photo set and not recommended for the faint hearted, as you can see below. The dress barely contains the shapes while the girl descends from a Camaro. HaneAme he does not fail to point out all the details of his dress, even if in some photos they will hardly be noticed with attention. Fans of Azur Lane will definitely go into jujube broth for this performance.

READ:  Tunué presents Anime System, Marc Steinberg's essay on animation

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.