Entertainment

Azur Lane: a St Louis still from heart attack, this time with Hana Bunny's cosplay

July 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Azur Lane is a brand that is going strong in the Asian world: started from China and then landed in Japan in the form of a video game, on the island of the Far East it became so successful as to obtain an anime in October 2019. Unfortunately the Azur anime Lane didn't go well, but that didn't affect the franchise's popularity.

And popularity comes from the fact that there is also some sort of struggle between cosplay and cosplayer on the world of Azur Lane. Some are based not even on the original skins but on the alternative ones, with the choices that fall, on the part of the models, on the more distinctly sexy ones. One of these is the St Louis Luxurious Life version which, as the name implies, sees the girl indulge in unbridled luxuries.

This is also reflected in the hairstyle and clothes, taken from the curvy Asian model Hana Bunny. As you can see in the many photos below, posted over several days on the girl's Instagram page, we see a St Louis cosplay from heart attack. The silver dress barely covers the girl's shapes, as well as the original skin, while the deep blue hair is tied to the side in a pigtail.

READ:  Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

This choice of Hana Bunny collides with the cosplay of St Louis by HaneAme which is also breathtaking, as you prefer between the two Azur Lane themed disguises?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.