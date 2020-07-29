Azur Lane: a St Louis still from heart attack, this time with Hana Bunny's cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Azur Lane is a brand that is going strong in the Asian world: started from China and then landed in Japan in the form of a video game, on the island of the Far East it became so successful as to obtain an anime in October 2019. Unfortunately the Azur anime Lane didn't go well, but that didn't affect the franchise's popularity.

And popularity comes from the fact that there is also some sort of struggle between cosplay and cosplayer on the world of Azur Lane. Some are based not even on the original skins but on the alternative ones, with the choices that fall, on the part of the models, on the more distinctly sexy ones. One of these is the St Louis Luxurious Life version which, as the name implies, sees the girl indulge in unbridled luxuries.

This is also reflected in the hairstyle and clothes, taken from the curvy Asian model Hana Bunny. As you can see in the many photos below, posted over several days on the girl's Instagram page, we see a St Louis cosplay from heart attack. The silver dress barely covers the girl's shapes, as well as the original skin, while the deep blue hair is tied to the side in a pigtail.

This choice of Hana Bunny collides with the cosplay of St Louis by HaneAme which is also breathtaking, as you prefer between the two Azur Lane themed disguises?