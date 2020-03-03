Azumi Inoue, famous interpreter of the Studio Ghibli theme songs, will be a guest at Napoli Comicon

Share it:

After confirming the presence of the author of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and that of the master Shuzo Oshimi, Napoli Comicon continues to make anime fans from all over Italy happy. In fact, a little while ago, the official website of the fair confirmed that it will also return to Italy Azumi Inoue, famous interpreter of some pieces taken from Ghibli masterpieces.

The singer will perform on the Comicon main stage on April 30 and May 1. Below you will find the press release shared by the website.

"Known for interpreting the closing theme of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli masterpiece in 1983 Laputa – Castle in the sky, Azumi Inoue also sang in the movies My neighbor Totoro, Kiki – Home delivery and in the soundtracks of the series Guyver – The BioBoosted Armor and for the wizard series yadamon. Azumi Inoue will perform in concert, live, at COMICON.

Azumi Inoue will sing along with his sons Yuyu on the YAMAHA MUSIC STAGE, the main stage of COMICON which from this year will be sponsored by YAMAHA, legendary brand for two-wheeled vehicles, for marine engines, but also for musical instruments. The competitions and typical activities of the festival will take place on the YAMAHA MUSIC STAGE, the guests of COMICON and some emerging groups selected within the YAMAHA music schools will perform. YAMAHA, sponsor of COMICON, will also be present with a booth full of news".

Are you happy? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the magnificent official poster of the Napoli Comicon 2020, presented a few days ago and created by the young artist Bastien Vivès.