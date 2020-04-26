Azpilicueta: "We advance the quarantine for the positive of a partner"

César Azpilicuetacaptain of the Chelsea, He has told how he is living the confinement and his new project within esports with the team Go Falkons.



"The thing is not for jokes, a few days ahead we started the quarantine for the positive of a partner", pointed out Azpilicueta, who recognized that despite the peculiar situation, he did not stop: "A lot of cardio, I can't say I'm bored. I dedicate part of the day to training but when I'm home nothing to sit on the couch. "

He has also talked about his new project, Go falkons, in which they count as partners Jesus Rincon and Jose Antonio, recognized youtubers: "It was a project that we had been working on for months. When I was little my passion was soccer and video games, it is a project in which I am excited ".

A team that for the moment is present at FIFA, although they do not close any door: "The video game world has stopped a lot because it was in person but we have online gamers doing small tournaments. Fat to see when it can be resumed. "