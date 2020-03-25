Azerbaijan GP, ​​eighth canceled World Cup race

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, initially scheduled for June 7, has become this Monday the eighth race of the Formula 1 World Cup suspendida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The postponement was agreed after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as with the FIA ​​and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It comes as a direct result of the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and has been based entirely on expert guidance. what the relevant authorities have provided us ", explained the organization of the race in a statement.

The Baku event follows the path of the Grand Prix of Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco, also suspended in recent weeks. Now the focus is on Canada, which could open the season on June 14, although uncertainty remains highest as the coronavirus spreads.

Last week, Formula 1 decided to bring forward the rest that is usually scheduled in the summer to March and April in order to save time on the calendar. In addition, it also delayed until 2022 the revolutionary change in technical regulations initially planned for next year.