Sports

Azerbaijan GP, ​​eighth canceled World Cup race

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, initially scheduled for June 7, has become this Monday the eighth race of the Formula 1 World Cup suspendida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The postponement was agreed after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as with the FIA ​​and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It comes as a direct result of the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and has been based entirely on expert guidance. what the relevant authorities have provided us ", explained the organization of the race in a statement.

The Baku event follows the path of the Grand Prix of Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco, also suspended in recent weeks. Now the focus is on Canada, which could open the season on June 14, although uncertainty remains highest as the coronavirus spreads.

Last week, Formula 1 decided to bring forward the rest that is usually scheduled in the summer to March and April in order to save time on the calendar. In addition, it also delayed until 2022 the revolutionary change in technical regulations initially planned for next year.

READ:  Barcelona will lower the salary of its professionals during the duration of the state of alarm
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.