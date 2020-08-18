Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher were chosen as the fastest drivers in history in Formula 1

Share it:

Ayrton Senna was chosen by F1 as the fastest driver in the history of the category (Shutterstock)

The Formula 1 is going through a special season. As with the rest of the sports around the world, the coronavirus pandemic forced the highest category of world motorsport to modify its calendar, start the year late and compete on consecutive weekends to take advantage of lost time. But beyond the changes, this 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the birth of a discipline that has millions of followers around the world, and that has presented the best pilots.

In this sense, F1 released a special ranking on the fastest drivers in the category that it developed after a year of work with Amazon Machine Learning Solutions Lab, a company that works on the analysis and collection of data today and from history. To establish this list, an algorithm was created that made the group “Fastest Driver”, a system that measured the performance of drivers in the rankings over time since the 1983 season.

Thus it was that the analysis ruled that Ayrton Senna is the fastest driver in the history of Formula 1. As specified by the category organization, the ranking was drawn up based on the speed of the single-pole in qualifying, as it is the fastest driving time throughout the weekend of a Grand Prix. Behind the Brazilian, who was crowned champion of the category three times, the German finished Michael Schumacher, six-time winner of the most famous drivers' title in the motor world, at a distance of 0.114 seconds. Third place on the virtual podium was held by the current F1 monarch, the British Lewis hamilton, 0.275s away from the pilot who lost his life on May 1, 1994 in a tragic accident at the San Marino GP.

Michael Schumacher finished behind Senna on the list of the fastest in F1 (REUTERS / Aly Song)

After the fastest three, the list continues with the Dutch Max verstappen, current Aston Martin Red Bull driver, who finished fourth at 0.280s. The Spanish Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 champion, finished in fifth place 0.309s away. Nico Rosberg (6th), Charles Leclerc (7th), Heikki Kovalainen (8 °), Jarno trulli (9th) and Sebastian Vettel (10th) completed the top 10 of the ranking that made the category on its 70th anniversary.

In addition to having names from the present, others from the past and several historical ones that do not stand out in the list, there is a surname that appears in the last place in the ranking. The French Alain Prost, winner of four F1 championships and Senna's greatest rival in its history in the category, he placed 20th.

Lewis Hamilton, the current king of F1 (REUTERS / Alejandro Garcia)

How was the definition of Senna being the fastest arrived at? The software that developed F1 reviewed the timesheets for each qualifying session from season 83 to the present. He eliminated outliers and normalized the data to create a complex network of drivers' performance relative to their teammates. For the creation of said data, various parameters were created, such as that the teammates had to have completed at least five qualifying sessions with each other before being compared. The age of the riders was also taken into account, whereas if a driver returned to the sport after three or more seasons out of the category, that information was also taken into account for the analysis.

It is important to note that Formula 1 established the list based on gross speed, leaving aside other conductive aspects such as tire handling or strategy during competitions that the pilots may adopt together with their respective teams.

The fastest drivers in F1



The list of the 20 fastest drivers in F1

1. Ayrton Senna

2. Michael Schumacher at 0.114s

3. Lewis Hamilton at 0.275s

4. Max Verstappen at 0.280s

5. Fernando Alonso at 0.309s

6. Nico Rosberg at 0.374s

7. Charles Leclerc at 0.376s

8. Heikki Kovalainen at 0.378s

9. Jarno Trulli at 0.409s

10. Sebastian Vettel at 0.435s

11. Rubens Barrichello at 0.445s

12. Nico Hulkenberg at 0.456s

13. Valtteri Bottas at 0.457s

14. Carlos Sainz at 0.457s

15. Lando Norris at 0.459s

16. Daniel Ricciardo at 0.461s

17. Jenson Button at 0.462s

18. Robert Kubica at 0.463s

19. Giancarlo Fisichella at 0.469s

20. Alain Prost at 0.514s

