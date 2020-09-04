Ayrton Senna, a miniseries about the legendary pilot is coming to Netflix

Share it:

On Thursday Netflix announced the production of the first TV series on the legendary Ayrton Senna, the Formula 1 champion who died in an accident at the Imola GP on 1 May 1994, at the age of 34. The pilot, a true national hero for the Brazilian people, is still loved and mourned all over the world today.

The project is that of a miniseries in eight episodes, centered not only on the sporting career, but also on Senna’s private life. Among the locations there will also be the House where little Ayrton grew up, and the Senna family will have an active part in making the show.

The series is produced by Caio Gullane and will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese. The narrative will start with Senna’s debut in F1600, in England, and will culminate with the fatal off the track in Imola.

“Senna is the kind of person we need” said Caio and Fabiano Gullane. “A young man who has fought for his dream and he faced a number of obstacles to represent his country. Senna unites the whole of Brazil. “

According to Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister, “It is incredible to announce that we will tell a story that only a few people know. The Senna family is committed to making this project something unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, which has global reach, can be a better partner. “

The series su Ayrton Senna, still untitled, will arrive on Netflix in 2022. Among the new projects announced by Netlfix we also point out the series The problem of the three bodies, by the authors of Game of Thrones, while among the most viewed series of the moment there are Lucifer and Cobra Kai.