Ay, Gomita! They tear her apart for “making a fool of herself” in New Year in Las Vegas

Araceli Ordaz, better known as “Gum”, 2020 began being criticized for a little New Year joke that he shared since Las Vegas, in United States.

And is that the clown who became famous by participating in the program Sabadazo, from Televisa, wanted to make his followers laugh by presuming his visit to the American city.

In two images he shared in his Instagram, the clown He made the comparison of how many went to the New Year's dinner as opposed to how they ended up after the toast.

HAPPY NEW YEAR. Welcome 2020. How do you start it VS How do you end it, ”Gomita wrote from Las Vegas.

However, not all of his followers took it gracefully. Some even called her "naca" and "ridiculous" because in one of the images she appears lying on the floor, as if she were drunk.

