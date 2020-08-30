AXL – An extraordinary friendship, when the Kickstarter campaign is not enough

Share it:

AXL – An extraordinary friendship will air this evening at 9:30 pm on Italia 1, but perhaps not everyone knows that this sci-fi and adventure film is inspired by a short film and that to reach the big screen the help of a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, but it didn’t pay as it should.

The film is based on the concept short film Miles written and directed by Oliver Daly himself. This short it was funded by a Kickstarter campaign launched in 2014, but when pre-production work began, director Daly decided to turn the short project into a full-fledged film and found David S. Goyer to be the ideal person to executive produce the new film. On its release, however, AXL – An Extraordinary Friendship only collected 8.5 million dollars against a budget of about 10 million, revealing itself to be a heavy commercial flop.

AXL is the code name of a revolutionary war robot, whose features and artificial intelligence were inspired by those of the dog, which has always been considered the most faithful animal to man. The prototype, which is about to be screened by the military authorities to then be put into production and actually used on the battlefields, escapes a couple of days before testing and hides in some abandoned containers in the desert. Right here he is found by the young Miles Hill, a boy considered a motocross promise and for this reason the object of envy by less gifted contenders.

Miles after the initial scare manages to tame the model of AXL and establishes with them a relationship of mutual trust and friendship. After presenting his new “four-legged friend” to the beautiful Sara, with whom he flows tender, the protagonist will have to contend with both the bitter rival and the government forces, ready for all to get their hands on what it belongs to him.