Axiom Verge 2 will be influenced by Zelda, Prey, Horizon, SOTC and Tomb Raider

Speaking to the Nintendo Enthusiast microphones, Axiom Verge author Tom Happ spoke about the games that are inspiring him in the development of Axiom Verge 2. Zelda in the first place it is exerting a great influence, but also other important titles like Prey, Horizon: Zero Dawn is Shadow of the Colossus.

After the announcement of Axiom Verge 2 hosted during the last Nintendo Indie World, Tom Happ returned to talk about the game by answering some questions of Nintendo Enthusiast. Specifically, the author of Axiom Verge has expressed himself on the titles that have exercised an important influence on the design of the sequel.

"I think I have always digested and assimilated the titles I have played, deriving from them an important source of inspiration in my work. As for Axiom Verge 2, I can say that Zelda in particular will have a strong influence. In the same way, Arkane Studios' new Prey was also very influential, as was Horizon Zero Dawn, the modern Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Colossus. " says Tom Happ.

What do you think of Tom Happ's words? How titles like Zelda, Prey, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon Zero Dawn is tomb Raider can they influence the metroidvania mechanics of Axiom Verge?

While waiting to know more details about it, we remind you that Axiom Verge 2 is expected to be released in 2020 on Nintendo Switch. On this occasion, we remind you that on our pages you will find the review of Axiom Verge, the first chapter of the series.