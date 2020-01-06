Entertainment

Awkwafina for 'The Farewell', Best Leading Actress in Comedy or Musical

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
'The Farewell' has been one of the big surprises indies of the year. American film shot mostly in Mandarin, the film of Lulu Wang It tells the story of a Chinese family established in the United States that returns to their country under dramatic family circumstances. All based on a true story that happened to the director herself.

It is precisely Awkwafina, rapper who already demonstrated her interpretative skills in the comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians', in charge of giving life to the director herself, putting herself in her place and telling the story of this misplaced young Asian woman back to the origins of her family. In the category beat Ana de Armas for 'Daggers in the back', Cate Blanchett for 'Where are you Bernadette?', Beanie Feldstein for 'Super nerds' and Emma Thompson for 'Late Night'.

