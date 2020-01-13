Awesome Games Done Quick is overcome by raising 3.13 million for charity

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Awesome Games Done Quick, the biggest marathon of speedrunning for charitable purposes in the world of videogames, has again broken its collection record for charities in the 2020 edition, earning $ 3.13 million for the Cancer Prevention Foundation.

More than 54,000 donations from more than 80 different countries have made it possible for this event to remain the most relevant both for obtaining funds for charitable causes, as well as for the speedrunning community.

As regards the public, more than 2,750 people showed up at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Orlando and on Twitch the broadcasts reached a peak of 236,000 simultaneous viewers.

This event, in its decade of life, has obtained more than 25 million dollars for non-profit organizations such as AbleGamers, Doctors without borders and the Organization for Autism Research.

This year we have seen master games for titles such as Sekiro, Untitled Goose Game, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, BioShock, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Outer Worlds and many others.

In this playlist you can revisit some of the most incredible games of the edition.