Awesome Games Done Quick breaks records: 3 million to fight cancer

The edition of 2020 Awesome Games Done Quick has broken records. The annual event held from January 5 to 12, a meeting of players speedrunners trying to complete in the shortest possible time, has managed to raise $ 3,134,063.56 through the 54,167 donations made by the spectators.

All the money will go to a non-profit organization, this time Prevent Cancer Foundation, which researches and instructs cancer in different western countries. The event has been a success not only for the proceeds but also for the media coverage that the edition has had, with an uninterrupted role in portals of streaming as Twitch and known personalities making the event known.

The speedruns, which consists of completing a video game in the shortest time possible, sometimes with certain restrictions or permissibility, has had video games such as Control, Devil May Cry 5, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, if we We stick to the representatives of the 2019 course. To those we have to add classics such as Donkey Kong Coyntry 3, Sonic 3 & Knuckles or Mega Man (NES). There are even those who dare to play and complete titles with a blindfold, among other seemingly crazy situations with a common denominator: raise money for the fight against this fatal disease.

Games Done Quick, annual growth and media impact

The organization Games Done Quick It has been organized under this nomenclature since 2015, although it has been operating as such since 2010. Its periodicity is semi-annual, with the Awesome mode in January – the latter held in the DoubleThree Hilton from Orlando, Florida— and the Summer mode in June or July. The summer donates the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders, whose 2019 edition is the one that had the current collection record with 3.03 million dollars.

The edition of 2021 Awesome Games Done Quick will be held from January 3 to 10, 2021 at a location yet to be determined.

