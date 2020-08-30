Away The Survival Series: The hard life of animals in the video from Gamescom

Share it:

During Gamescom 2020, the authors of Breaking Wall publish a new trailer of Away The Survival Series to show us some unedited gameplay scenes and fix the launch window on PC and PlayStation 4 of this curious naturalistic sandbox with a post-apocalyptic setting.

The undisputed protagonist of this project is a Sugar Glider, one flying squirrel forced to embark on a real odyssey in order to face the dangers and the rempentini climate changes that characterize the life of the natural species that, in this distant future, they are survived humans.

In the role of, or rather, in the fur of this little creature we will have to explore a series of biomes to find food and go in search of a refuge that can offer us shelter from wild beasts and from outdoor. The play system erected by the Away developers will thus include missions to be carried out to master the skills of our alter-ego, with the possibility of interpret other animals such as foxes, lizards and insects.

Away The Survival Series is scheduled for release in early 2021 on PC and PlayStation 4. To find out more about this title, we invite you to read our preview of Away The Survival Series by Daniele D’Orefice.