Away: the Netflix series takes us on a journey to Mars

On the occasion of the first impressions on Away we said we were intrigued by the continuation of the Netflix show and quite convinced by the premises staged by the authors. The emphasis given to the relationships between the crew members of the first mission to Mars and the family affairs of the protagonist Emma Green (Hilary Swank) seemed to us a good starting point in view of possible complications that could have emerged as we entered the increasingly delicate phases of the expedition, between the difficulties inherent in an enterprise of this magnitude and the burden of having to live in a space restricted, far from all affections.

Now that we have seen all ten episodes that make up the first season, we are ready to take stock of the series, which we remember is available on Netflix starting September 4th. Unfortunately, Away did not manage to take off as we would have expected, thanks to a somewhat tired central phase andoften predictable evolution both in the characterization of the characters and in the evolution of the situations that they find themselves having to solve.

“The first true martian”

As we have seen in the preview, in the near future (the precise year is not specified) humanity is ready to take a new and important step, that is, to bring the first humans to the red planet. Emma Green, the astronaut in charge of the mission, tries hard to to reconcile her job and her being a wife and mother and is constantly torn between the desire to realize her dream since childhood and suffering for every single meter of distance from her family, so much so that on several occasions we see her eager to go home or doubtful about the decision to leave right at the moment. which Matt (Josh Charles) e Alexis (Talitha Bateman) need your presence and support most. In the last episode we see Emma on the phone, on a video call or (when this type of communication is no longer possible) writing emails almost continuously.

Every moment is filled with dialogues, complete with imaginary conversations with her husband in the moments in which he suffers the most distance: we have found an unsuccessful narrative solution, which limits itself to emphasizing already expressed concepts and telling rather than showing the yearnings of the protagonist. Given the centrality of the family, the parties on Earth focus in particular on Matt and Lex: the first is struggling with the consequences of a stroke and is intent on offering support both to his daughter – who is experiencing a phase of rebellion, but also the discovery of his first love – that of his wife, not only by supporting her psychologically but also by finding solutions to the problems that arise from time to time on the Atlas.

“Hope made us the people we are”

If on the one hand we have a family that is faced with a forced division for three years, on the other we have one that is formed during the expedition, the one among the astronauts present on board the Atlas. We had already pointed out how the show focused on concepts of trust and collaboration – fundamentals to say the least in a mission of such great scope and at the same time so full of pitfalls and a good percentage of failure – and throughout the season this concept is reaffirmed, thus repeating the basic scheme that shows us how to best the harmony of the group.

The character and aspirations of Emma’s traveling companions are illustrated to us through the use of flashbacks, as the team grapples with the problem of the day that will jeopardize the success of the mission. In the long run, however, a certain thematic repetition is accused, sharpened by a lack of depth of personal conflicts and by the always equal resolution of problems, entrusted to the two factors of trust and collaboration (seasoned with various motivational messages), to which is added that of hope, that feeling at the basis of the success of companies impossible appearance.

In short, i good feelings are all the rage: not bad, but we would have liked that Away had been able to better convey the uncertainty about the fate of the Atlas crew and propose a more convincing growth of the characters. It doesn’t help that some of them seem to embody stereotypes related to their country of origin, especially in the case of the Russian Misha (Mark Ivanir) and the Chinese Lu (Vivian Wu).

Overall, the formula adopted fails to convey the importance of NASA’s mission and the consequences it could have on humanity; the various unforeseen events are nothing more than an expedient to insert elements of conflict, but without being able to return a good dose of tension that makes one doubt the success of the trip. In this regard, perhaps the series would have benefited from fewer episodes, thanks to a central part that does not add anything significant to the story.

In any case, we enjoyed the acting of Swank and companions; furthermore, the actors’ efforts to give credibility to the zero gravity scenes, some of which really successful, are commendable. We refer, for example, to the evocative and well-shot spacewalk sequences, which are among the best moments of the show, albeit with a fairly predictable outcome. It is in these moments that it stands out the most the production value of Away, a series with an excellent budget, which can also be seen in the great care taken in the creation of the Atlas environments and which allows us to witness a work that has no particular defects on a visual and technical level.

While falling back into a few clichés too many, Away lets itself be watched without too many problems, too bad it can’t be really incisive. If you are looking for a series that puts space exploration and all the issues associated with it at the forefront, this show is probably not for you. If, on the other hand, you are in the mood for a series that is at times melodramatic and leverages emotions, Away may undoubtedly deserve a chance.