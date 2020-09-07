Away, the Netflix series awaits the renewal: “We want to tell the whole mission”

Share it:

Arriving on Netflix this week, Away follows astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) and her crew on a perilous three-year mission to Mars. As confirmed by creator Andrew Hinderaker, in fact, after the first 10 episodes there is still a lot to tell.

Netflix has not yet announced a possible renewal of the series, but the writer already has in mind a very precise narrative arc: “The dream is to tell the whole mission. I’m about 8 months there, 14 months on Mars and 8 months to go back, and then an eventful year after they come back. Alexis starts our freshman series, and the year Emma would return home would be her senior year … we are interested in the period of those four years. “

On the setting that will be the backdrop to a potential second season, Hinderaker explained (via TV Guide): “We were just talking about Mars with astronaut Don Pettit, and he explained that the sunsets on the planet are blue, that there are two moons, and that there is a Grand Canyon on Mars. It is similar to the one on Earth, only it’s as big as ours if she went from Arizona to New York. She has some truly amazing, spectacular and majestic qualities. It’s the most amazing thing Emma has ever seen, and she doesn’t experience it with her family on Earth but with the family she has on Mars. “

“The part we’re most excited about is the return home of the crew, and what it means to be away now after you call another planet ‘home’ – he added – Many astronauts talk about dislocation. They’ve been to space, and when they get back to earth they should be thrilled, but really all they want is to go back to space. “

