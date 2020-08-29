Away: a first look at the space drama coming to Netflix

Share it:

Participating in a space mission requires not only many skills and qualities, but also a good dose of sacrifices, especially if we are talking about the first mission to Mars, lasting three years and with a 50% chance of survival. This is what emerges from the vision of the first episodes of Away, one of the Netflix news coming in September. In fact, right from the pilot, it is clear that the show wants focus in particular on the human dimension of crew members, who will have to learn to cooperate in the best possible way in order to achieve a common goal: to bring the first humans to tread the surface of the red planet. As if that were not enough, the astronauts of this ambitious expedition will have to face all the problems deriving from having to live a period of forced distance from friends and family. Away will debut on Netflix on September 4th with a first season consisting of ten episodes. After seeing the first three in preview, let’s find out what to expect from the creation of Andrew Hinderaker, Matt Reeves and Jason Katims, starring the two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby).

Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids

Emma Green (Hilary Swank) is the American astronaut chosen as the captain of the first mission to Mars, but to take part in it she will have to come to terms with the awareness of being away from her daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) and her husband Matt (Josh Charles) – struggling with health problems that prevented him from participating in the trip – during a delicate period in which both would need the presence of the woman.

Reconciling the love for the family and the desire to realize the dream of succeeding in such an impressive undertaking is not the only challenge that faces Emma; although it is repeatedly stressed how suitable the latter is for the task of leading the crew, the trust of other astronauts is not a matter of course and therefore must be earned. There is a need for excellent leadership, to be demonstrated at every hitch that may arise in such a delicate situation. In fact, none of the people on board would like to pay with their lives a rash decision or even the inability to decide when the situation becomes critical. Whether they are mechanical or relationship problems, in these first episodes Emma is continually tested and, on several occasions, she will show how far the human soul can gobut also the importance of relying on others.

The spirit of collaboration is central to the show and you can see it from the crew, made up of Kwesi (Ato Essandoh) for the UK, Misha (Mark Ivanir) for Russia, Ram (Ray Panthaki) for India and Lu (Vivian Wu) for China. In short, it is the result of the joint efforts of several nations, whereas the “conquest” of the Moon was instead a competition between superpowers. If proceeding together in view of the objective is valid on Earth, it is all the more fundamental in the confined space of the spacecraft, where the good of the mission comes first.

For this reason, the success of the interplanetary journey requires great sacrifices to all the astronauts involved and, even if the focus of the authors is concentrated above all on Emma and her family, the space given to the personal stories of her fellow adventurers reminds us that also they had to make sacrifices or suffer losses in order to follow their aspirations. At the moment, Away seems to follow a pattern that delves into the background of one astronaut per episode, however, all in a balanced way, allowing us to grasp in a homogeneous way new aspects of the character of the various characters, through the diversity of approaches in facing a problem to find the solution.

Is there life on Mars?

Although there are moments of tension, the action – little – seen so far is all functional to the true heart of Away; that is to tell the evolution of the relationship between the characters who, as they move further and further away from the Earth, will probably become more and more tense and complicated. We are not only referring to the crew members, but also to the comparison with loved ones and colleagues who work at the space base. Three years away is a long time and the awareness that a small hitch is enough to transform the company into a tragedy can only live everyday life with a constant feeling of restlessness. As pointed out by cast members in some interviews, in light of COVID-19 and the recent lockdown that we have experienced on our skin, the series acquires a new flavor compared to the original intentions. Today we can identify with astronauts’ dilemmas in entirely new ways and thus reflect ourselves in their having to stay away from their loved ones, but also in having to stay in an enclosed space without the possibility of going outside.

To increase this identification, then, there is the continuous presence of communications with the Earth – whether they are phone calls or videos – with lots of occasional connection problems. It is not, therefore, a space journey marked by silence and, more often than not, the characters do nothing but remind us of our constant reliance on a smartphone to try to soothe the effects of loneliness and distance. In conclusion, the first three episodes of Away have left us with the desire to know whether or not Emma will be able to bring her team to trust her completely, to see how relationships between the characters evolve and to find out to what extent the crew will be tested during a mission which will certainly reserve other surprises and problems.