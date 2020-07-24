Avowed: announced the new RPG of Obsidian Entertainment

Share it:

Among the announcements that arrived during the games event Xbox Series X that of avowed, the new project by Obsidian, one of the teams that is now part of the Xbox Game Studios.

Avowed is a first-person role-playing game set in a fantasy world called And now. The announcement video of the game allows us to take a first look at the settings that will make the background of the adventure, in which there seems to be a conflict between humans and undead. The trailer then closes with what appears to be a very short gameplay sequence, since the camera passes in first person with the protagonist holding a sword in his right hand whose blade has strange incisions and can use spells with his hand left.

At the moment we do not know what the game's release period will be, which as confirmed by Microsoft will arrive at the launch in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The game is also likely to be on its way to Xbox Series X and PC only, as the game won't arrive soon.

